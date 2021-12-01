Thomas B. Longo, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas B. Longo, age 73 of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Thomas was born July 26, 1948 in Warren, Ohio a son of Anthony and Stella Platt Longo.

He was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He was a laborer at the Ravenna Arsenal; a lineworker at General Motors in Lordstown; had owned and operated Longo’s Drive Thru and Longo’s # One Pizza both in Liberty and later an owner/operator over the road truck driver for Ameriline.

He was an active member of AA, frequently leading meetings and maintaining sobriety for over 45 years.

Thomas was an avid fisherman.

His wife the former Julia “Cookie” Fratila whom he married October 23, 1971 passed away March 6, 2010.

He will be sadly missed by his son, Julian A. Longo of Niles, Ohio. He also leaves his siblings, Roseanne (Don) Luknis of McDonald, Ohio and Benjamin (Tammy) Longo of Austintown, Ohio.

There will be a memorial service held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family strongly suggest that all visitors wear a mask.

Thomas will be laid to rest at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.