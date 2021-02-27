Theodore G. Nicoloff, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore G. Nicoloff, Sr., age 76, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Theodore was born December 10, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George & Irene Agnone Nicoloff.

He was a 1963 graduate of North High School.

Theodore was a conductor for Conrail Railroad and later an iron worker/welder for many years retiring in 2002.

He was a veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War and a member of DAV and VFW 3767.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife the former Cindy E. Brown whom he married August 15, 1990 passed away April 25, 2008.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his children, Theodore G. (Suzi Goldthrope) Nicoloff, Jr. of Hubbard, Nicole (Frank Antalocy) Nicoloff of Poland, Leo Brown of Hubbard and Sienna (Gilberto) Virola of Hubbard; five grandchildren, Madeline Nicoloff, Leo Brown, Jr., Haley Brown, Eric McKnight and Katie Nicoloff and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Brown.

He also leaves his sister, Elena Donnelson of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and a nephew, Patrick Braun.

Calling hours will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Theodore will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.