Suzanne M. Duerden, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne M. Duerden, age 63 of Liberty Township, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Suzanne was born February 25, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and Mary Krossman Kollar.

She was a 1976 graduate of McDonald High School and in 1980 graduated from Youngstown State University with her bachelor’s degree.

She was a bank manager for many years and a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She enjoyed the beach, sun, sand and loved spending time with her husband in the Florida Keys.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Dave Duerden whom she married November 8, 2010; her daughters, Sara (Jeff) Chance of Youngstown and Kristen Toth of Mayfield Heights and her beloved dog, Sadie.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Kollar and James Kollar.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Dolphin Research Center, 58901 Overseas Highway, Grassy Key, FL 33050-6019 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

