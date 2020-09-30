Suzanne Berlin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Berlin, age 81, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 28, 2020, at home.

Suzanne was born September 23, 1939, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James W. Jr. and Catherine E. Hickman Davis.

She was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Suzanne was a loan officer/manager at the former Home Savings and Loan in Youngstown for over 30 years retiring in 2006.

She was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard since 1959; where she served on Women’s Group- GLCW, church council 1996-1997, 2006-2008, 2010-2014, 2016-2017, finance committee for several years and also had served as chair-person and co-chairman of 140th anniversary in 2004.

Her greatest joy in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Donald A. Berlin, whom she married June 28, 1958, passed away November 13, 1998.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughter, Donna (William) Mehalco of Hubbard, Donald W. (Sherry) Berlin of Ashtabula, Russell A. Berlin of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, William D Mehalco, Mark S. Mehalco, Kelly S. Mehalco, Jessica L. Watts, Donald A. Berlin, Melissa M. Preston, Matthew A. Berlin, Michael J. Berlin, Megan E. Berlin and eight great-grandchildren, Allie, Carter, Bella, Jason, Maddie, Emma, Hudson and Brooks.

She also leaves her brother, Dr. James (Shirley) E. Davis, of Englewood, Florida.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be private services held at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Suzanne will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Suzanne Berlin, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: