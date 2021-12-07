Susan Sperko, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Sperko, age 59, of Hubbard passed away on Sunday November 28, 2021 at Concord Healthcare in Hartford, Ohio.

Susan was born December 30, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Edward T. and Mary Catherine Klucher Sperko.

She was 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated in 1983 from Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree in Business.

Susan was an avid Steelers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She also enjoyed music and knew all the words to her favorite songs, liked Snoopy and loved her cat, Sophie and her niece and nephews.

She worked in accounting and collections departments.

Susan was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sisters, Nancy Sperko of Hubbard and Lou Ann (Paul) Shilling of Belize.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Jane Mead and Donna Richardson.

There will be a Memorial Mass held at a later date.

Susan will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

