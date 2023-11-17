YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan J. Smith, age 72 of Youngstown, formerly of Monaca, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Susan was born December 20, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Earl W. (Bill) and Evelyn M. Williams Smith.

She was a 1968 graduate of Youngstown North High School.

Susan worked for the Rochester, Pennsylvania Board of Education in the Accounts Payable Department for many years retiring in 2016 and then returned to her home town to be close to family.

She was very kind and generous, loved to feed the birds and wildlife, was an avid reader and loved watching old movies. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking at Christmas time.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her sister, Penny (Joe) Beeson of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Elaine Smith of Struthers; nieces and nephews, Joseph (Sammi Bennett) Beeson, Amie Smith, Jennifer (Chris) Gillam and Matthew Smith and great-nephews, Paul (Brittany) Lettau and Bobby Gillam.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Smith.

There are no calling hours or services per Susan’s request.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Susan J. Smith, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.