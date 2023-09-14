YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Steve “Gooch” DeMaiolo, age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida, with his family by his side.

He was born to Rocco and Catherine Donato DeMaiolo on May 21, 1932, in Youngstown.

He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1951. He is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his football and baseball accomplishments.

His work career was a reflection of his nature of self-reliance, creativity and exceptional work ethic. He designed and built a golf course, was a home builder and residential developer. He was a landscape designer, contractor and nurseryman. He was a regular fixture at the area nursery sale venues. He founded DeMaiolo Marine Construction at Roaming Rock Shores in Ohio over 50 years ago. That legacy business continues under his son, Michael. He taught his sons and grandchildren to take a chance – especially on your-self.

He was a skilled horse racing handicapper, fisherman, card player and great storyteller. Yet foremost he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had an indomitable spirit and leaves a trove of memories of a long life well lived. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Betty Hetrick DeMaiolo and his two sons, Dr. Steven (Lisa) and Michael (Michelle). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nick, Steven, Alicia, Marcus and Megan and seven great-grandchildren, Nico, Leo, Angelo, Roman, Marco, Nora and Milo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Anthony and Dominic.

There were private services held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral, Florida.

Special thanks to all the friends, family, doctors and nursing staff who cared for him, the family is truly grateful.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Gentry, 116 East Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio.

Local arrangements handled by Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

