HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Kali, age 96 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Stephen was born February 22, 1927 in Dunkard, Pennsylvania, a son of Anton and Mary Bodovich Kali.

For over 60 years he was a manufacturing manager for General Fireproofing, Metal Carbides Standard Slag, Alcan Aluminum and Gasser Chair retiring in 2006. He was a member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and a founding member of the former Holy Name Society.

Stephen was a proud veteran serving in the United States Navy during World War II Pacific Theater.

He enjoyed hunting trips out west, was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan, playing softball, sharing Navy stories, devotion to his church and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren

His wife, the former Anne D. Drozda, whom he married September 19, 1948, passed away December 20, 2018.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: Christine Skriner of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Elaine (Michael) Graban of Hubbard, Ohio, Cynthia Mayle of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Richard S. (Tina) Kali of Hubbard, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Charles Skriner (Suwan Kim), Laura Skriner (Brian Chu), Daniel (Michelle) Graban, Suzanne (Stefan) Gatt, Robert (Jennifer) Mayle, Brandon (Terri) Mayle, Katherine Kali, Audrey Kali and Andrew Kali and eight great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sisters, Anna Kali, Julia Crocevera, Elizabeth Caffo and Mary Lutheran; his brothers, Anthony Kali and infant Anton Kali and two sons-in-law, Dale Skriner and Terry Mayle.

There will be calling hours on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating on Monday, October 2, 2023, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Stephen will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard Post 540.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

