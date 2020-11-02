Shirley R. Thompson, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. Thompson, age 88 of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Shirley was born July 23, 1932 in Youngstown a daughter of Alton and Mildred S. Konnert Berlin.

She was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Shirley was a medical assistant for many years for Dr. Cannone in Hubbard.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard and its prayer chains and a member of Saxson Club.

She enjoyed reading, horse racing, going to the casinos, her dogs and loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Robert D. Thompson whom she married April 16, 1962; her children, Ruth Ridel (Richard) Bobby of Huntley, Illinois, David (Kathleen) Ridel of Tierra Verde, Florida, Tommy (Teresa) Thompson of Muskegon, Michigan, Darla (Greg) Santullo of Hubbard and Robert D. (Diana) Thompson, Jr. of Hubbard, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers, Gary Berlin and Jack (Susan) Berlin both of Hubbard.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her son, David Paul Thompson; her brother, Donald A. Berlin and infant great-grandchildren, Mason and Kylie Bobby.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Animal Charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

