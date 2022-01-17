BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley N. Myers, age 85, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

Shirley was born May 23, 1936 in Munderf, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lemuel and Bertha Carlson Chamberlin.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

Shirley was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard.

She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, casinos, going out to eat, traveling, camping and loved spending time with her sisters and her grandchildren.

Her husband, Philip R. Myers, whom she married October 11, 1954, passed away June 14, 2011.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughters, Linda (Bill) Wynne of Hubbard, Ohio, Sherri (Tim) O’Rourke of Avon, Ohio and Sheryl (Lou) Krolopp of Hubbard, Ohio; ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Marilyn Thomas of Avon, Indiana and Lorraine Roskie of Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Douglas Myers.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to the Greenbriar staff for the care given to Shirley.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

