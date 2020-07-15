Shirley M. Baldine, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Baldine, age 85 of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Shirley was born March 10, 1935 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of William R., Sr. and Helen Gibbons Mason.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School and enjoyed participating in activities with her classmates up until her death.

Shirley had worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the claims department from 1953-1956 and later was a secretary for the Hubbard School System from 1973-1998.

Shirley was an active member of Central Christian Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher and an elder. She also was a member of Hubbard Fortnightly IV.

Shirley especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter and her church family.

Her husband Joseph J. Baldine, Jr. whom she married April 21, 1956 passed away May 11, 2009.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her beloved family: her daughters, Joellyn Sheronovich of Hubbard and Beth Baldine of Strongsville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Matthew Sheronovich and Jenna M. (Mike) Edinger and a great-granddaughter, Addison Edinger. She also leaves her sister, Barbara (Glenn) Stiver of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her sisters-in-law, Rebecca Mason of New Middletown, Ohio, Joanne Scanlon and Mary Jane Sabol and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, William R. Mason, Jr. and Thomas R. Mason.

There will be calling hours on Friday July 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Private services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows please wear a mask.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Central Christian Church, 44 South Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons and his staff, Dr. Charles Wilkins and the staff at Heritage Manor and the staff at The Hospice House.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

