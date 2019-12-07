Shirley L. Kelly, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Shirley L. Kelly age 89, formerly of Vienna who passed away Friday December 6, 2019.

Shirley was born November 5, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Delbert and Harriett Booth DuRell.

She was a homemaker and of Methodist faith.

Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed making ceramics, playing bingo and Sudoku.

Her husband William J. Kelly whom she married September 9, 1948 passed away August 9, 1991.

Shirley will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her children Michael L. (Linda) Kelly of Warren, Ohio, Patrick J. (Cynthia) Kelly of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Shirley Beth (David) Beros of Struthers, Ohio, and Timothy C. Kelly of Youngstown, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Monday December 9, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.

