Shirley Jean Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Jean Davis, 81, of Englewood, Florida passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at her Sarasota County residence.

Shirley was born March 14, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Clarence and Beatrice Logan Pomroy; she had been a resident of Englewood for 27 years coming from Avon Park, Florida.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family. A pastor’s wife who devoted her life to the fulfillment of her husband’s call to serve the Lord.

She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Sunnybrook Alliance, Calvary Baptist Church all in Englewood and a current member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Rev. James E. Davis; three sons, Richard A. (Kathy) Davis of Corona, California, Robert E. Davis of Orange Springs, Florida and Rev. James R. (Nancy) Davis of Wauchula, Florida; five grandchildren, Jamie Samuels, Brittany, Rian, Patrick and Tyler Davis; two great-grandchildren, Eli Samuels and Everly Crities; a nephew, Gary Pomroy and a niece, Karen Lovitz.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Pomroy.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 4350 West Main Street, Wauchula, FL 33873.

