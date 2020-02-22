Shirley G. Johnston, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley G. Johnston, age 91, formerly of Brookfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Shirley was born August 4, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Edward and Alice McCormick Neubecker.

She was a graduate of Scienceville High School.

Throughout her married life with her husband, John, she was a homemaker and raised two wonderful children. She took great pride in nurturing her grandchildren, nurturing that they credit to making them the people they are today.

Shirley enjoyed traveling across the country or just simply taking a Sunday drive. Along these travels she loved to see flower gardens, covered bridges and Amish country; she had her husband, John, take many photos that she loved to reminisce over. Everyone will remember Shirley for her kindness and big heart full of love.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and her special pet dog, Bella.

Shirley was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty.

Her husband, John M. Johnston, Jr., whom she married August 20, 1955, passed away March 5, 2019.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her son, Kenneth W. (Monica) Johnston of Coitsville; her daughter, Lynn M. (Tom) Allison of Champion; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Treharne, Kimberly (Jack) Kline, Jessica (Andrew) Fisher and William Matyas and great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Logan, Allyson, Carson, Milania, Aviana and Jack.

She also leaves her special nephew, Stacy Allan (Kristin) Neubecker; great-nephew, David and sisters-in-law, Maggie Chimel and Rita Johnston.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Fran) Neubecker, Edward (Adrian) Neubecker and William (Mary) Neubecker.

There will be calling hours on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Special thanks to Liberty Health Care Center East Wing Staff for all the wonderful care given to Shirley.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to New Life Lutheran Church, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

