HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Gerthung, age 91 formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Youngstown.

Shirley was born March 9, 1932 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Carl and Amy Boak Burrows.

She was a head cook and manager for Youngstown Board of Education, North Junior High and East High for 27 years retiring in 1994 and later worked at Walmart in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima, Ohio and member of School Employee Retiree System and AFSME Employee Union.

Her husband, Ray C. Gerthung, whom she married October 8, 1955, passed away June 28, 1999.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Sandra L. Tavalario of Ephriam, Utah, Leonard D. Pirl of Markleysburg, Pennsylvania and Rhonda Reed of Hubbard, Ohio; stepchildren, Ray Gerthung of Wilder, Idaho, Elaine Scott of Orangeville, Pennsylvania, Lynn Cordova of Hubbard, Ohio and Chester Gerthung of Hawaii and grandchildren, Michael McHar and Adriana Weekly. She also leaves her sister, Wilma (Rev. James) Hamilton of Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Glen Pirl, twins Duane Gerthung and Wayne Gerthung and William Gerthung; daughter, Betty McCormick; brothers, Millard Burrows, Earl Burrows, Fred Burrows, Ken Burrows, Ken Burrows and Gilbert Burrows and sisters, Belle Harshbarger, Delma Gordon and Amy Vakasy.

There will be services held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the donor’s favorite charity.

