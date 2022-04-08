GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Biel, age 85 of Girard, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Shirley was born January 12, 1937 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Walter S. and Mildred Van Ord Reuff.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Shirley was a bus driver for the Hubbard Public School for many years.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

She was the best wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family first before anything else.

She loved crafting, painting, woodworking and gardening. She played a lot of Hay Day. Her favorite thing was racing around the lake on her jet ski as recently as last year.

Her husband, Robert E. Biel, whom she married March 25, 1961, passed away June 7, 2020.

She will be sadly missed by her family: her daughter, Brenda (Jack) Dobran of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; her son, Robert (Lori) Biel of Buford, Georgia and five grandchildren, Caitlin, Kelsi, Brandon, Brooke and Tyler. She also leaves her siblings, James Reuff of East Palestine, Ohio, Judy Chavez of Hubbard, Ohio and Danny (Becky) Reuff of Vienna, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Robert Reuff.

There are no calling hours or services.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Many thanks to Southern Care Hospice for making her last month bearable.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.