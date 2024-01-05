HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheri L. Stokes, age 56 of Hubbard passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital on Tuesday January 2, 2024.

Sheri was born October 9, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. & Goldie Marie Mounts Stokes.

She was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and later a graduate of Mahoning County Career Center.

Sheri was a very hard worker, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved them very much.

She worked at Walmart in Austintown for 14 years.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughter Ashley (Andrew) Smith of Warren, Ohio and three grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings, Tina Miller and Darkland Stokes.

Her parents preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stokes family for funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

