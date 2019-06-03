Sharon F. Davis Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon F. Davis, 71, of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Our beautiful mother was born January 4, 1948 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Walton and Stella Sebak Smith.

She was raised in West Virginia, moved to Youngstown and later resided in Hubbard with her family and beloved animals.

We will miss her heart, her laughter but mostly her very presence in our lives. We have honored your wishes, “Go rest high on that mountain,” my love… until we see you again.

Her husband, William R. Davis, whom she married February 8, 1979 passed away September 17, 1998.

She will be sadly missed by her family: her son, Mark (Renee) Santiago of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and her daughter, Judy (Michael) Hoover of Hubbard, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. She also leaves her sister, Karen Lambert of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, David Smith; her brother, Sonny Smith and her sister, Judy Higgins.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.