Scott R. Patterson, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott R. Patterson, Sr., age 59 of Girard, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Scott was born July 4, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of George R. and Audean McCliment Patterson.

He was a 1979 graduate of Liberty High School.

Scott worked in construction for many years.

He was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Scott enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Sheri Klemann, whom he married September 14, 1985; his children, Scott R. (Rachel) Patterson, Jr. and Shana (Madison Murphy) Patterson, both of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Nash Patterson and Nellie Patterson and his mother, Audean Patterson of Hubbard. He also leaves his sister, Shari Lynn Patterson of Liberty, Ohio.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

