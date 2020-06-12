Scott Brownlee Hardin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Brownlee Hardin, 64, passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence in Lakeland, Florida with his loving family by his side.

He was born December 13, 1955, the fourth child of Donald and Dorothy (Brownlee) Hardin.

Scott is survived by his wife of 24 years, Renee and a son, Jackson who meant the world to him. He is also survived by his sister, Heather Randall and a brother, Donald, Jr., who both reside in Hubbard, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jeffrey.

Scott excelled in academics and at age 13 was one of six American students selected to attend Children’s International Summer Villages in Philadelphia. The focus was to inspire youth to take action for a more just and peaceful world. While at Hubbard High School, he continued civic work in Key Club attaining local, state and international offices and was a National Honor Society member. From an early age Scott dreamed of attending The Ohio State University and cherished his time there. He was a 1979 graduate of The School of Allied Medical Sciences where he taught classes for several years. He was also President of the Stadium Academic Scholarship Dormitory in The Horseshoe for two years.

Over his 40 year career as a Perfusionist in the United States and Europe he touched many lives. He was an excellent clinician, kind to his patients and easy to work with.

He will be greatly missed and remembered for his encyclopedia like brain at trivia, his ever present cup of coffee, love of waterskiing, his loyal dog, Target, camping and traveling, his world famous mashed potatoes and his fervor for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

At Scott’s request and due to Covid 19, no services will be held at this time. Please feel free to tip a drink in his memory.

Memorial donations can be made in Scott’s name to CFF.org select the donation to go to the Tampa Chapter or mail donations to CFF/Tampa at 5100 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 195 Tampa, FL 33609, the family will be notified of all donations.

