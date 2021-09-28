Sarah E. Hatch, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that the family of our beloved mother, Sarah E. (“Sally”) Hatch, of Hubbard, announces her passing following a long illness, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 94 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio.

Sarah was born in 1927 in Malvern, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel and Pearl Davy Birney.

She graduated from Youngstown State University in 1949 and taught Latin and English at Geneva High School.

After marrying her husband, Arthur, she moved to Hubbard. She was a substitute teacher at Hubbard and West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and also taught Latin for a short period of time in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

While her three sons were in school, she participated in PTA and many school activities.

Sally was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, served on various committees, was active in GLCW, the church’s women’s organization, and its Charity Circle. She also did volunteer work in the church office.

Sally enjoyed family activities, reading, working crossword puzzles, and other word games. She especially enjoyed following sports on TV and was a loyal Indians and Cavaliers fan.

She also served as a Republican Committee person and had worked at the polls during elections for more than 30 years.

Her husband Arthur B. Hatch, whom she married on June 4, 1950, passed away on October 12, 1996.

She will be sorely missed by her family; her sons, Jeffrey (Kathy) Hatch of Greer, South Carolina, Bryan Hatch of Hubbard and Daryl Hatch of North Olmsted, Ohio; three granddaughters, Erin (Clay) Solt-Gough of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kelli (David) Gora and Lauren Hatch both of Kernersville, North Carolina and two great-grandsons, Chase and Camden Gora.

She also leaves her sister-in-law, Dorothy Birney and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, John Birney, James Birney; sisters, Charity (Harry) Stamm, Eleanor (John) Venables, Catherine (Frank) Morris; brother-in-law, Lynn (Margaret, who died on September 14, 2021) Hatch; a niece, Sondra Hetherington and a number of aunts; uncles; cousins and many dear friends.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:15 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Due to the current health situation, the family is asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to please maintain social distancing guidelines (6-feet apart and do not linger). Thank You.

Sally will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank her many doctors, plus Bryan Hatch, Cheryl McCowin and Dorothy Spangler for the fine care and friendship they extended to her. A special thanks to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America 4700 Rockside Road # 425 Independence, Ohio 44131; American Diabetes Association 4500 Rockside Road Suite 440 Independence, Ohio 44131; or the American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sarah E. Hatch, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.