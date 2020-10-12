Sara J. Siverling, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara J. Siverling, age 89, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Sara was born January 10, 1931 in Masury, Ohio a daughter of Hilan A. and Rose Hettrick Stewart.

She was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was an LPN at Northside Hospital for 25 years retiring in 1996, and was a member of Coalburg United Methodist Church and Hubbard VFW.

She was an animal lover, enjoyed watching hummingbirds, was a great cook, and loved her house and pool. She also enjoyed watched soap operas, taking afternoon naps, loved family and holiday dinners and was a big Elvis Presley fan.

Her husband, William L. Siverling whom she married June 2, 1951 passed away October 19, 1983.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughter Leslie Jane (Jeffery) Hickman of Austintown and her son William J. Siverling of Hubbard and her grandchildren Andrea Morningstar, Chad William (Kate) Hickman and Katie Hickman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Judith Lynne Anderson and her sisters Helen Swartz, Winifred Hunyadi and Margaret Misel.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, with calling hours on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 16, 2020 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken for both the calling hours and service, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Sara will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sara’s name to Southern Care Hospice 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Sara J. Siverling, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: