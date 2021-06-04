Sandra L. Williamson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Williamson, age 68 of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Sandra was born December 9, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Eugene F. and Elvina L. D’Appollonia Tareshawty.

She was a 1970 graduate of Liberty High School and later went on to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Sandra was a strong and resourceful woman, with an enormous sense of humor. She was a true animal lover, enjoyed her dogs and always supported the animal welfare league.

Sandra was a registered nurse working in critical care for many years and most recently retired.

Her husband, Paul Williamson, whom she married in 1984, passed away in 1990.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughter, Lisa M. McCann of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her grandson, Anthony McCann and her father, Eugene F. Tareshawty of Poland. She also leaves her siblings, Darlene (Geoff) Roquet of Austintown, Camille Tareshawty (John Kyd) of Hermosa Beach, California and Dr. Eugene (Rebecca) Tareshawty of Po’pou, Kauai.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be a Memorial Service held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Youngstown.

