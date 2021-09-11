Sandra L. Gordon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Gordon, age 77, of Youngstown passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Sandra was born July 7, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland a daughter of Gilbert and Catherine Breeze Gordon.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a computer operator at Northside Forum Health and enjoyed camping.

Sandra will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her friend, Linda Schrader and Linda’s daughters, Loretta Schrader Opencar, Stacy Schrader and all of her camping friends and neighbors. She also leaves her friend, Sylvester Gonda.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Sandra will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Sandra L. Gordon, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.