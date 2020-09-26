Sandra L. Doughton, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Doughton, age 77, of Hubbard passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Sandra was born October 2, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John S. Sr. and Dorothy Welton Doughton.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Sandra enjoyed showing dogs and was a member of American Kennel Club.

She was the owner of Petland Pet Store and was the assistant manager at Doughton Golf Course in Hubbard for 40 years.

Sandra will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her brother John S. (Susan) Doughton Jr. of Hubbard and nephew John S. (Sarah) Doughton III of Hubbard, her niece Jennifer Doughton of St. Petersburg, Florida and four great nieces, a great nephew and one great-great nephew.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Sandra will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425, to defer funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Sandra L. Doughton, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: