VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra C. Bertok of Vienna passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Sandy was born August 10, 1942 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Rudy and Geraldine Tidd Schuller.

She graduated from Vienna High School in 1960 where she was homecoming queen and met her husband of 60 years, Alex Bertok.

In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Sandy was the financial manager of three family businesses over the decades, including Wagon Trail Animal Park. Working tirelessly behind the scenes, she kept the park running smoothly for over 20 years.

Alex and Sandy enjoyed drives in the country, going for an ice cream cone, reading the newspaper at the kitchen table and sitting on their back porch in the summer.

Sandy devoted her life to her family. Nothing made her happier then cooking big family dinners every Sunday and huge holiday meals. Her children have fond memories of Mom taking them to Farmer Jim’s to swim and Conneaut Lake Park. Her grandchildren had countless sleepovers at “Maunie’s” and Papa’s house.

Along with her husband, Alex, whom she married May 12, 1962, Sandy is survived by her children, Joan Bertok, Diane Bertok Fleming and her husband, Dave and Alex Bertok, Jr. and his wife, Christine, all of Vienna and her grandchildren, Mikie Fleming, Katie Fleming Basista and her husband, Michael, Sophie Bertok and Sadie Bertok. She also leaves her brother, John Schuller and his wife, Peggy, of Vienna and nieces Jeri (David) Hamilton and Jill (Shawn) Leitner.

A private funeral service for the family was held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family respectfully asks for privacy and for no phone calls during this time of mourning.

Sandy was laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

