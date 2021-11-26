Samuel J. Casale, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Casale, age 90 of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Samuel was born January 13, 1931 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of Michael & Mary Altieri Casale.

He was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Samuel worked at A & P Carpenter Shop in the receiving and shipping department, was a general foreman at Powell Pressed Steel for 25 years, and later worked for Modern Builders.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Samuel was a veteran in the United States Navy serving during the Korean War.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Italian music, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife the former Clara L. Valley, whom he married March 2, 1957; his daughters, Marie (James) Allen of Macedonia, Ohio, Michele Casale, Marlene L. (John) Clemente both of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Kristin Clemente, Michael (Nicole) Clemente, Jared (Samantha) Clemente, Joshua Allen and Ashley Allen and five great-grandchildren, Johnny, Rocco, Antonio, McKenzie and Tyler.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilyn Casale; sisters, Cecilia Deane and Sister Margaret Mary Casale CSA and his brother, Anthony J. Casale.

There are no calling hours or services.

Samuel will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Samuel’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Trumbull County District St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2415 Niles Road SE Warren, OH 44484.

