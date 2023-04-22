LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Conway, age 93 of Lowellville passed away at home on Wednesday April 19, 2023.

Sally was born November 19, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Dean & Mabel Jones Benjamin.

Sally graduated from Nursing School in Chicago.

She was an RN for 40 years at Northside Hospital, Western Reserve Care Systems retiring in 1989. She also was a nurse for the Special Olympics for 20 years, and was a member of Retired Nurses Association and Ohio State Nurses Association.

Sally attended the former Coitsville Presbyterian Church, and was a member of its Women’s Association.

Her husband Edward J. Conway whom she married June 19, 1954 passed away June 20, 2005.

Sally will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her daughters Jean M. Conway of Lowellville, Ohio, and Linda D. (Steven) Cox of Hubbard.

She also leaves her sister Wilma Clifton of Hubbard.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, her sons Edward J. Conway Jr., William R. Conway, and brothers Wayne Benjamin and Everett L. Benjamin.

There will be services held at 1 PM on Tuesday April 25, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 11 AM to 1 PM at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Sally will be laid to rest at Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s memory to Special Olympics 2600 Virginia Avenue NW 11th Floor Washington, DC 20037.

