Sally Harmon Sorocak, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Sorocak passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama after a brief illness.

Sally was born on the family farm in Frazeysburg, Ohio in 1939.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Lee Harmon. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Mike and two children, Jeff Sorocak of Houston, Texas and Susan (Scott) Swing of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by her biggest pride and joy, her two grandchildren, Sally Swing, entering physical therapy school at UAB and Joe Swing, student at Birmingham Southern.

Sally’s family moved to Hubbard, Ohio shortly after she was born where she spent her childhood years.

Sally finished high school and enrolled at The Ohio State University where she majored in Speech Pathology. She met her future husband, Mike at the Ohio State University and always had a love of the Buckeyes. GO Bucks!

After graduation from The Ohio State University, Sally and Mike married and moved to Midland, Michigan where the two children were born. The family moved to Tarrytown, New York and finally settled in Mobile in 1972.

Sally quickly became involved in many church and civic activities. She was the preschool director at Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years and had the uncanny ability to remember ALL of her students!

Sally worked tirelessly with the parents committee of America’s Junior Miss Program (now Distinguished Young Women) for 30 years and later as the Secretary of AJM Board of Directors. She was quick to say she had friends in every state and did a fabulous job making each of the contestant’s families feel welcome and enjoy the very best Mobile had to offer. She loved being their “tour guide” and treated them all as family.

She was a long time member of Chapter H of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, whose focus is funding educational projects for women. She served in many chapter offices, as a member of P.E.O. Alabama State Board, and as Alabama State P.E.O. President in 2007-2008. Sally truly believed in the mission of the Sisterhood and made so many new sisters along the way. The annual P.E.O. Christmas cookie drive was always a fun activity and she made sure everyone had their supply of Crunchy Munchy cookies.

Sally was a founding member of the Sand Dollar investment club, an idea that she borrowed from her father as he had formed his own investment club many years earlier. This small group of friends met monthly and made their mark on the Dow Jones.

Sally organized and coordinated the Wednesday Wheelers for many years. Finding unique places to visit and learn about Mobile, from the Coast Guard base to the Bankhead Tunnel, the Wednesday Wheeler group got to visit them all. They always enjoyed a lunch together at a different local restaurant after each excursion.

She was never shy to start a conversation with anyone, she lived in the smallest of worlds and would always find some connection. She loved watching sports, especially any Ohio State games, but the one thing she always talked the most about were her grandchildren. She came to every dance recital, cheer competition, swim meet and award ceremonies for her beloved grandchildren and was without a doubt the MOST PROUD grandparent you would ever meet. She never missed an opportunity to show you a picture or brag on her grandkids.

There will be a casual memorial service to celebrate Sally at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Sally’s most special charities, the P.E.O. Project for Continuing Education. They provide need-based grants for women in the U.S. and Canada who are returning to school after at least a two year absence. Contributions can be made to PCE, C/O Cindy Fry, 104 Redwood Drive, Madison, AL 35758.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.