AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally A. Knuth, age 89, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and West Palm Beach, Florida peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Brookdale in Austintown.

Sally was a homemaker and was of Catholic faith.

Her husband, Richard L. Knuth, Sr., whom she married August 28, 1969, passed away on August 24, 2020.

Sally will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Monmouth, Illinois.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

