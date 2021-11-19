Ruth E. Loveless, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Loveless, age 81 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Ruth was born December 11, 1939 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of George W. & Margaret E. Nidell Thompson.

She was a 1958 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Ruth was the co-owner of D & J Archery Shop for many years, a teacher’s aide for Hubbard Public School, a machinist at Howell Industries in Masury, and a Site Manager for 20 years at the Trumbull Office of Elderly Affairs retiring in 2015.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, sang in the choir, member of church council and church custodian.

Ruth was a member of Eastern Star Hartford # 518, and a past president of District # 2 of Eastern Star.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband George L. Loveless Jr. whom she married November 19, 1960; her sons John R. (Petula) Loveless; David L. (Terri) Loveless both of Hubbard and five grandchildren John (Kimberly) Loveless Jr.; Tylor Loveless (Kayla), Zachary Loveless; Aaron Loveless; and Hannah Loveless (David) and a great-grandson Gage.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son Robert L. Loveless and her sister Ethyl Thompson.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 23, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Ruth will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

