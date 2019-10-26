Roy L. Allen Sr., Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Roy L. Allen Sr. age 87, of Masury who passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Roy was born October 27, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio a son of Roy & Doretha Weir Allen.

He was a 1949 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Roy worked as a scheduler for Van Huffel Tube in Warren, Ohio retiring in 1985 after 30 years of service. After his retirement he drove school bus for 9 years for Trumbull County Co-Op.

Roy was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the former Masury United Methodist Church, and a member of Masonic Lodge No. 19, of Hartford.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife of 67 years, the former Shirley Brownlee whom he married January 26, 1952; his sons Roy (Judy Bell) Allen Jr. of Niles, Ohio, James (Marie Casale) Allen of Macedonia, Ohio and two grandchildren Joshua Allen of Tucson, Arizona and Ashley Allen of Macedonia, Ohio.

He also leaves his step-sisters Patricia McClelland and Marilyn Krahling both of Alliance, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Lucille Morlan Allen; grandparents Floyd and Minnie Allen, Archie and Gertrude Weir and his in-laws James and Catherine Brownlee.

Roy was laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to Central Christian Church 44 South Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

