HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxie L. Dixon, age 79 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Roxie was born November 9, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William W. and Georgia I. Gallagher Strawbridge.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Roxie enjoyed going to garage sales, walking her dogs, loved her animals and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Walter R. Dixon, passed away August 14, 1975.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Walter Robert (Virginia) Dixon, Jr. of Hubbard and seven grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings, Paul (Willa) Strawbridge of New Waterford, Ohio, John (Kathy) Strawbridge of Hubbard, Ohio, David Strawbridge of Cleveland, Ohio and Beverly Griffiths of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son James and her sister, Billilyn Strawbridge.

There will be services held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Roxie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Roxie L. Dixon, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.