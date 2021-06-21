Rose V. Vargo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose V. Vargo, age 97, of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Rose was born December 23, 1923 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, a daughter of George and Anna Kolodziej Makowka.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard.

Her husband, John “Jabo” Vargo, whom she married January 31, 1942 passed away June 28, 2003. Rose and John together co-owned Vargo’s Main Street Party Shop in Hubbard from 1977 to 1997.

Rose was an exceptional baker and cook, nourishing her family and others for years with delicious ethnic dishes, delicate cookies and beautiful cakes.

Rose will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughters, Patricia Ann (Paul) Featsent of Liberty Township, Margaret Rose (Gayle) Yeager of Hubbard, JoAnn Vargo Ball of Hubbard and Roseann Modak of Niles; her five grandchildren, Jonathan (Ann) Featsent, Lisa (Robert) Lodwick, Marie (Michael) Perry, Andrea (Brendan) McCarthy and John Modak and six great-grandchildren, Paul Featsent, Matthew Featsent, Jeremy Lodwick, Brayden Perry, Noah Perry and Jacob Perry.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings, Stanley Makowka, Josephine Mayo, Julia Harris, Emil Makowka, Edward Makowka and Benjamin Makowka and her stepsister, Mary Ann “Mamie” Czubek.

There were private services held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Rose was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church Building Fund, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

The family would like to thank MVI Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.