NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Patrick, age 88, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Rose was born May 7, 1933 in Jermyn, Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County, a daughter of Frank P. and Veronica M. Crogan Clark.

She was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Rose was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Rose was a secretary for the railroad and worked in real estate renting apartments in Buffalo, New York and also resided in Hays, Kansas for several years before returning to Hubbard.

Her husband, Richard Paul Patrick, Sr., whom she married November 1955, passed away January 1, 2008.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Richard Paul Patrick, Jr. and Phillip P. Patrick; infant daughter, Colleen R. Patrick; brothers, Frank Clark and John Clark and her sister, Anne Welsh.

There will be graveside services at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

