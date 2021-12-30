HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie C. Perry, age 78, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Ronnie was born November 29, 1943 in Waverly, New York a son of Leighton E. and Grace E. Hollenbeck Perry.

He was a telephone installer and repairman for various telephone companies for many years retiring in 2001; he also worked with the New York State Department of Transportation on the Y2K Project.

Ronnie was an Extra HAM operator. His call sign was N2PX. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and loved spending time with his family.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family, his wife, Sandra L. Morgan whom he married December 6, 1964; his children, Tina L. (Dale) Buirch of Jamestown, Tennessee, Ronnie J. Perry of Lowman, New York and Elizabeth L. (Emil) Adams of Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jessica E. Campbell, James M. Campbell, Desiree Perry and Erynni P. Adams and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan M. Coles.

There are no calling hours or services.

Ronnie will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira, New York.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ronnie C. Perry, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.