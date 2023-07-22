HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald V. Ensley, age 88, known as “Red” of Hubbard passed away at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born June 1, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Virgil & Margaret Frohman Ensley.

He was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling and going to Florida. He was especially proud of his cars and how immaculate he kept them and loved spending time with his grandsons.

Ronald was a tool and die maker at Lake Park Tool and later at General Motors for 30 years retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard where he had served as an usher.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserve.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Doris J. Polochak whom he married September 29, 1956, his daughters Christine (Douglas) Daubenspeck of Canfield, Ohio, Cynthia L. (Steve) Tepsick of Boardman and two grandchildren Rudolph (Carly) Tepsick and Guy R. Tepsick.

He also leaves his brother George Ensley of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Donna L. Wolf.

There will be calling hours from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 26, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Ronald will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Traditions Hospice and all the staff, Dr. Slemons, and the caregivers who took such good care of him, and brother-in-law John and his wife Karen Polochak.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

