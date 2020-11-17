Ronald R. Wright, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Wright, age 80, of Hubbard passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ronald was born January 7, 1940 in Youngstown a son of Raymond Ford and Elsie M. Long Wright.

He was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

Ronald worked for 37 years in IT Services for Republic Steel, WCI and Computer Sciences Corporation retiring in 2002.

He was a 20 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard, was an elder, a deacon and served on many committees. He also was a past president and treasurer of Hubbard Historical Society.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War with the Strategic Air Command and a lifetime member of America Legion Post 51 Hubbard serving as a financial officer.

He was an HCYL coach and manager for 30 years, church softball league coach, scorekeeper for Men’s Sunday Softball League and served on City Zoning Appeals Committee.

He also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

Ronald will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Nancy Puntney whom he married March 7, 1964, his children Jeffery Alan (Sheryl) Wright of Hubbard; Kelly Lynn (Fred) Shaffer of Liberty; Brian Patrick (Sarah) Wright of Hubbard; and grandchildren Aaron Wright, Jordan Wright, McKenna Wright, Anthony Shaffer, Tyler Wright, Dylan Wright and nieces Debra DeSabato, Linda Bridge and Ami Curtin.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Wagner and his brother Gerald Wright.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 with calling hours on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:0p.m. and on Friday, November 20, 2020 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Ronald will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to First Presbyterian Church 22 Westview Hubbard, Ohio 44425 or Hubbard Community Youth League P.O. Box 208 Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

