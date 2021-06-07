Ronald R. Hayhurst, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Hayhurst, age 70 of Hubbard passed away at home on June 5, 2021.

Ronald was born August 14, 1950 in Fairmont, West Virginia a son of Earl & Dorothy Copley Hayhurst.

He was a 1968 graduate of Vermilion High School.

Ronald was a truck driver for many years and later worked in construction.

He attended Liberty Bible Church.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughter

Dawn (Marvin) Roberts of Hubbard, his sons Ronald E. Hayhurst of Wellington, Ohio and Robert Hayhurst of Lorain, Ohio and three grandchildren Rachel (Patrick) Hays, Alysia May, Joshua (Kaitlyn) May and three great grandchildren Jericho, Lindi and Patrick.

He also leaves his brother Edward (Linda) Hayhurst of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Katie Elizabeth.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ronald R. Hayhurst, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.