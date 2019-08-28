Ronald J. Ameen, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Richard Murphy officiating for Ronald J. Ameen, age 69 of Hubbard who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a beach vacation with his family in New Jersey.

Ronald was born on Easter Sunday April 9, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James & Rose George Ameen.

Ronald grew up on Youngstown’s south side where he attended St. Patrick School. He was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School. Ronald graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1973. Ronald was named the Outstanding Marketing Student at YSU in 1972 by the American Marketing Association. He was a brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Ronald was a financial advisor for 46 years with various firms including Merrill Lynch, Paine Webber, UBS, and most recently with Stifel Nicolaus. It was his amazing combination of intelligence, professionalism, honesty, wit, and dry sense of humor that made him treasured and adored with all those who knew him.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard and a member of Youngstown Lions Club. He served as a member of the Rich Center for Autism Board of Trustees as well as the Assumption Living Center Board of Trustees. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the booster organizations of his alma maters, Ursuline Athletic Booster Club and the YSU Penguin Club. He also served Ursuline High School as the UHS Endowment Fund Advisor.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his wife the former Marianne Muempfer whom he married September 8, 1973 and his sons Jeffrey J. (Kelly) Ameen of Oakton, Virginia; Jason R. (Erin) Ameen of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.; and Jonathan M. (Marti) Ameen of Nashville, Tennessee and three granddaughters Elizabeth, Abigail, and Claire.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was the center of his life and he always supported his sons and granddaughters in all of their endeavors. He took great pride in his Lebanese heritage and enjoyed passing on the customs and traditions.

He also leaves his brothers, Thomas (Carol) Ameen of Mentor, Ohio and Joseph (Linda) Ameen of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and prayers on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. prior to the funeral mass at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Ronald will be accompanied by his family to his final resting place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The interment is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to Arthritis Foundation, American Heart Association, or Ursuline High School.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

