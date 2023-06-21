HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Nicholson, age 73 of Hubbard passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023 at home.

Ronald was born August 29, 1949 in Cambria County, Pennsylvania a son of Robert Nicholson & Eleanor Hatcher. His grandparents were Elmer & Anne D. Keith Nicholson.

He was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Ronald worked at Youngstown Country Club as a greens keeper for 34 years retiring in 2013.

He was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed fishing.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War, and was a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Debbie L. Riley whom he married August 4, 1984, his children Will (Brittany) Malott of Sebring, Ohio, William Hess of Hubbard, and Robert (Shannon) Nicholson of Hubbard, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He also leaves his siblings; Thomas (Sharon) Nicholson of Liberty, Ella Taylor of Hubbard, Shirley Vestal of Hubbard, Sandy Kay Wadsworth of Minerva and several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, his son Anthony Nicholson, and brothers Russell Nicholson, Randy Nicholson, Marmon Nicholson, John Nicholson, James Nicholson, Buck Nicholson, and sisters Melissa Chapman, Bernice Nicholson, and Betty Longshore.

There will be calling hours Friday June 23, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Full military honors will be provided by Wheatland American Legion Honor Guard.

Ronald will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ronald C. Nicholson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.