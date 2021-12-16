HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger A. Miller, Jr., age 27 of Hubbard, passed away at home on Friday, December 10, 2021

Roger was born April 9, 1994 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Roger A. Miller, Sr. and Margaret R. Thompson.

He was a maintenance man at various jobs.

He was a member of Lions Club of Hubbard.

He enjoyed fixing up cars, working on his house and being with his friends and family.

He was a young man that had an amazing heart, he would give the shirt off of his back if you needed it and would do anything to make you laugh.

Roger will be greatly missed by his family: his mother, Margaret (Russell) Cunningham of Hubbard; his father, Roger A. Miller, Sr. of Hubbard; his sister, Ashley Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his nephews, Cameron Soles and Adrian Miller; his niece, Anastasia Miller; stepsisters, Britney Cunningham, Ashley Cunningham and Kate Cunningham; stepbrother, Vince Cunningham; grandparents, Kay (Ernie) Cunningham and many wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Patricia Miller and Ethel Walp.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

