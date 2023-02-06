POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta L. Harvey, age 91 of Poland, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Roberta was born December 27, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Wilbur J. and Garnett L. Beckman Dingman.

She was the Office Manager at Patton’s Sparkle Market for 23 years retiring in 1995.

Roberta enjoyed traveling with her husband, Leroy.

Her husband, Leroy G. Harvey, whom she married November 9, 1983 passed away September 25, 2016.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughters, Sandra L. Jones, Susan L. Pavelko and Laurie A. (Jeff) Campbell; five grandchildren, Darrin (Jennifer) O’Bruba, Nicholas D. (Mike Mitich) O’Bruba, Deidre K. (A.J.) Gerbing, Corey M. (Anna) Linsley and Brian D. (Trista) Linsley and four great-grandchildren, Caleb R. O’Bruba, Matthew D. O’Bruba, Seamus J. Linsley and Killian J. Linsley. She also leaves her sister, Shirley M. Kosko.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There are no calling hours or services.

Special thank you to Shepherd of the Valley Poland Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing caregivers, Traditions Hospice hands-on caregivers and Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Valley Foundation, 5525 Silica Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Roberta L. Harvey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.