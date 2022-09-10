HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn.

She was a care giver for many years.

Jane enjoyed family gatherings, going to casinos and playing lottery scratch offs.

Her husband Carl D. Javorchik, Sr. whom she married June 28, 1969 passed away July 25, 2005.

Jane will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children, Donald Allen (Leigh Anne) Powell, Jr. of Coitsville Township, John Charles (Erin) Powell of Hubbard, Carl David (Lisa Marie) Javorchik, Jr. of Hubbard; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Nancy (Edward) Stewart of Brookfield, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter Michelle Lenna Javorchik and brothers, Gene Conn and Robert Conn.

There were private graveside services held on Friday September 9, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

