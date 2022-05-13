HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Walsh, age 92, joined his wife, Frances, to be with the Lord, having passed on peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Robert designed transformers for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 37 years, followed by five years with Leheigh Contractors. While at Westinghouse, Robert played for the company baseball team from which he was chosen to try out for the New York Giants. Robert also played in the company golf league at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course where he made many life-long friends.

Most of all, Robert enjoyed time with his family. He and Frances made sure they attended every grandchild birth, birthday party, dance recital and graduation celebration even as it meant traveling hundreds of miles to Indiana and Illinois. The importance of family was his legacy which has been passed on to his four surviving children, Mary Beth Walsh, Stephen (Debbie) Walsh, Matthew (Laurie) Walsh and Philip Walsh.

Robert is also survived by his brother, Edward (Katherine) Walsh; six grandchildren, Billy Jo (Tim) Baker, Brian (Lindsey) Walsh, Sara (Brian) Thomas, Rachel Walsh, Rebecca Walsh and Sarah Walsh; as well as his six great-grandchildren, Aidan Baker, Andrew Baker, Ethan Thomas, Katelyn Thomas, Carter Walsh and Noah Walsh.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents, Stephen and Anna Walsh; brother, William (Janet) Walsh and granddaughter, Emma Grace.

Robert was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard and Saint Adalbert’s Church of Farrell. At Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a chairman of the Cub Scout committee. At Saint Adalbert’s, Robert held the positions of Council President and Head Usher and spent countless hours with Frances and daughter, Mary Beth as pierogi workers.

Robert served in the Naval Reserves for eight years and held the position of Secretary in the Farrell Sportsman Club. He was also regarded as a sharpshooter for the Sharon Pistol Team.

Robert will be dearly missed by his family, who always looked up to him as a man of integrity and most of all love for his family.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Lake Vista for the excellent care provided to their father.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s memory to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio, 44425.

