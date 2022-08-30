HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. “Pud” McConnell, age 75, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS.

Robert “Pud” was born June 4, 1947, a son of Hugh and Winifred “Fritzie” Warner McConnell.

After graduating from Hubbard High School in 1965, he attended Youngstown State University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Education.

Upon graduating college, he joined the family business. He was a Co-Owner of Hubbard Lumber and the creator of One-Day Garage. While building garages, Robert loved to drive his bobcat, work with his hands and teach the younger family members how to run the business.

Upon retirement, Robert resided in Lake Milton, Ohio during the summer months where he spent time fishing and boating. During the winter months, he lived in Palm Harbor, Florida. While in Palm Harbor, he attended dances, participated in many club activities and was captain on the Highland Lakes tour boat. He enjoyed golf, bowling and bocce with his wife and many friends. He continued his passion of playing the drums and often played at the clubhouse.

Pud is survived by the love and joy of his life, his wife of 22 years, the former Susan Evanicky; his children, Stephanie McConnell (Art Tompkins) and Shaun (Lisa) McConnell, both of Hubbard, Ohio; stepchildren, Todd (Michelle) Simpson of Sylvania, Ohio and Pamela Leahy of Lake Milton, Ohio and nine grandchildren, Colin, Emma, Chloe, Gavin, Megan (Zach), Mikayla, Ryan, Nathan and Kellsey. He also leaves his brothers, George McConnell of Girard, Ohio and Donn (Heather) McConnell of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth McConnell.

In lieu of funeral services, per Robert’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 300 N. Cleveland Massillon Road # 103, Akron, OH 44333.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

