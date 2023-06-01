HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Mulholland known as “Mud”, age 80 of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Robert was born December 13, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Arthur and Clara Cappelli Mulholland.

He was a 1960 graduate of Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Pennsylvania and in 1964 graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Business Administration.

Robert was an avid and passionate golfer. He had been a board member of the former Fonderlac Country Club where he had been a golf club champion. He was the life of the party and always had a joke to share.

Robert was the owner and operator of Mulco Trucking in Sharon, Pennsylvania and later Truck Sales Manager of International Harvester in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Truck Sales Manager for Hunter Peterbilt Truck Center in Butler, Pennsylvania, retiring in 2018.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Nancy L. Patton, whom he married June 2, 1990; his children, Kelley (Neil) Gaines of Boardman, Ohio, Shannan (Uly) Wiltz of Davenport, Florida, Robert (Laurie) Mulholland of Ashland, Virginia and Katie Jane (William) Corbett of Poland, Ohio and six grandchildren Seth (Rachael) Gaines, Emilie Wiltz, Luke Gaines, Trey Mulholland, Tiffany Wiltz and Mikey Mulholland.

His parents preceded him in death.

The family would like to express their many thanks to his doctors, nurses and caregivers for the support given to Robert during the time of his illness.

A very special thanks to the men and women of Eagle Joint Fire District of Hubbard who provided such care and support in his time of need.

There will be calling hours on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 6, 2023, prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, 5250 Windsor Way, New Middletown, OH 44442.

