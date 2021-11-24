Robert M.G. Theiss, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M.G. Theiss, age 81 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Robert was born October 1, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Robert M. and Adeline E. Sauer Theiss.

He was a press operator and worked in the shipping department at Trinity Industries in Girard for 40 years.

Robert enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing and horseback riding. He was a member of NRA and North American Hunting Club.

He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.

Robert will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his sisters, Ann Marie Weber of Salem, Ohio and Adeline (John) Lesnansky of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and his niece, Lori Gibson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be services held at Noon on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

