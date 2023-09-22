YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Shugart, Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Robert was born April 23, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Joseph H. and Edith Wilkins Shugart.

He was a 1952 graduate of North High School, a member of the school band and a member and exceptional trumpet player with the Warren Junior Military Band and had played the National Anthem at Yankee Stadium.

He was a scarffer at Republic Steel for 30 years retiring in 1984.

Robert was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR and was a Cleveland Indians fan.

His wife, the former Elveria Dantico, whom he married March 2, 1957, passed away August 2000.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his sons, Joseph H. Shugart and Robert J. Shugart, Jr., both of Youngstown and a grandson Joseph Robert Shugart of Las Vegas.

Beside his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; his grandson, Michael R. Shugart and his brother, Ken Lewis.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at New Life Lutheran Church.

Robert will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Lutheran Church, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

