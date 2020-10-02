Robert J. Balestrino, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Balestrino, age 91, formerly of Hubbard, known as “Deemers” passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at home.

Bob was born January 28, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jerome and Carrie C. Patrick Balestrino.

He was a 1947 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Bob was a salesman and driver for Tri-County Distributors in Youngstown for 35 years retiring in 1990.

He was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

Bob enjoyed playing golf and had an interest in all sports, especially those he could put a “little wager” on.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his niece Nancy (Ronald) Ferraro of Poland and his nephew Richard Balestrino of Florida.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph Balestrino, Anthony Balestrino, and Jerome Balestrino and his nephew David Balestrino.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 6, 2020 with calling hours prior to the mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

He will be laid to rest at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

